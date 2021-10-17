Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

