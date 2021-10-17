Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.37. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,585 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

