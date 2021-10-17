Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Hold

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,087 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $442,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

