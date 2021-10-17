Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $791.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $113,973,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

