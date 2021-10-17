Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

