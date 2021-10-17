Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

NYSE SHC opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.