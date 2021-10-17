Zacks Investment Research Lowers Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $540.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $5,682,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 295,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.