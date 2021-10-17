Zacks Investment Research Lowers CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 million and a PE ratio of 70.92.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $3,361,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $734,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

