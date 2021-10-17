Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.