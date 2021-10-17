Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

OSMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.69.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

