Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

TMQ stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $310.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,426 shares of company stock valued at $314,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

