Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

