Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

LAND opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

