Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resonant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

