Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGP. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.01.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

