Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

