Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Buy

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

