Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Up 35.9% in September

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.12 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

