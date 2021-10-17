Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.30. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

