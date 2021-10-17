Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $266.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

