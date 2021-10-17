ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,945,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,002,614 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

