ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

