$0.04 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The Joint reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Joint by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

JYNT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,176. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

