$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

