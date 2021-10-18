-$0.13 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.09). Big Lots posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

