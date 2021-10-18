$0.25 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 356.42 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $164.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

