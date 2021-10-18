-$0.25 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

