$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 19,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $211.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

