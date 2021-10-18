$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 95.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 233.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

