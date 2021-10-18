-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,798. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

