$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 201,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,801. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

