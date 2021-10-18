-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 129,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,877. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

