$0.48 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CBFV stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

