$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Workday reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

WDAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.99. 1,641,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,751. Workday has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

