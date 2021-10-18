$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.21. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $351.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

