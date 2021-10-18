0x Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $808.61 million and approximately $54.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00194576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

