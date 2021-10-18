0xcert 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,828.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $778,637.51 and approximately $89,828.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00198663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

