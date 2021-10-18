$1.05 EPS Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

HLF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 106.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 432.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

