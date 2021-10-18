$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,990. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

