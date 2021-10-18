$1.50 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $135.44 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

