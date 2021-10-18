$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of VMware by 17.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.39. 867,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

