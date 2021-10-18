$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 57.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mattel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 439,478 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

