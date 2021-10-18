10,000 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

OTCMKTS NLITU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

