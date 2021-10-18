10,078 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

