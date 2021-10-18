$103.45 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.05 million to $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 238,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

