$11.64 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.48 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.
SQZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 45,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.