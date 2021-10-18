$11.64 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.48 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 45,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

