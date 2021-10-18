$121.20 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post sales of $121.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 514,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $563.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

