1,312,700 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Advent International Corp MA

Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,312,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,229,000. Flywire makes up approximately 2.3% of Advent International Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advent International Corp MA owned approximately 1.29% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,511,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,074,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,828. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

