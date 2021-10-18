158,266 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

