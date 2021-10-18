$162.26 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report $162.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. Everi reported sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $631.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $638.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $676.89 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $696.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.41. 13,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

